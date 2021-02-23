Shajapur (MP), Feb 23 (PTI) A branch of the State Bank of India was sealed in Shajapur of Madhya Pradesh by district authorities after it reportedly failed to provide loans of Rs 10,000 to applicants under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVAnidhi) scheme, officials said on Tuesday.

The Magaria branch of SBI was sealed on Monday afternoon for not disbursing loans despite a camp being organised, and for operating the branch from a residential property instead of its designated place, a release from the Shajapur district administration said.

It added that Additional Collector Manjusha Vikrant Rai, Deputy Collector Juhi Gupta, Tehsildar Dr Munna Ad as well as revenue and police officials were present when the action was taken.

However, staff of the branch on Tuesday said officials misbehaved during the sealing operation.

The staff said they had submitted a memorandum to the district collector to make him aware of the issue so that action can be taken against the officials who misbehaved.

The letter written by the bank staff also claimed that 59 people were given loans under the Central scheme, and officials were made aware of it on Monday afternoon, but despite that sealing action was undertaken with police being called in.

The letter also claimed the branch employees were forcibly taken to the collector's office and allowed to leave after sometime, but the episode had struck fear in their hearts.

However, the allegations were denied by the additional collector who claimed the sealing process was carried out as per rules and no staff was subjected to any kind of misbehavior.

Incidentally, on February 1, garbage was dumped allegedly by municipal workers outside the branches of four banks in Begumganj in Raisen district for not disbursing loans to street vendors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)