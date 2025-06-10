Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Shillong Police, along with Indore Crime Branch, on Tuesday conducted a search at the residence of one of the four accused in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case.

The officials conducted searches of the accused, Vishal Singh Chauhan, in Indore.

ACP (Indore Crime Branch), Poonamchand Yadav said, "We have recovered the clothes that he (Vishal) had worn while he was in Shillong on the day of the incident. They have accepted that they have committed the murder. We are searching for his mobile."

Another accused, Anand Kurmi's landlord in Indore, spoke to ANI and could not believe that Anand could be involved in such a thing.

"Anand Kurmi had been staying here for the past 4-5 years. He used to work as a labourer. He never came across as someone who could do such a thing. He is from Bina. Police had come here yesterday. It has been around 20-25 days since he left. He said he had gone travelling," Vimla Patel, landlord of accused Anan,d said.

Earlier today, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya shared information on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and stated that four accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The four accused are Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

The DCP said all four will be taken to Shillong following the completion of transit remand formalities later today.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Dandotiya said, "All four accused are currently in the Indore Police Commissionerate. The Shillong Police interrogated them. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today after taking transit remand."

The Meghalaya Police earlier brought the prime accused and the wife of the deceased, Sonam Raghuvanshi, to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna after receiving her three-day transit remand.

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

A senior Uttar Pradesh police official said Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Afterwards, the UP police kept her at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. After the arrival of the Meghalaya Police, she was taken to the District Hospital for a medical examination.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. (ANI)

