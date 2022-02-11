Jabalpur, Feb 11 (PTI) A guard was killed and two persons from a security team were injured when an unidentified man opened fire when they arrived to load cash in an ATM, and decamped with the cash box containing over RS 10 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm at an ATM kiosk of Bank of Maharashtra in Tilhari locality of the city, an official said.

Security guard Raj Bahadur Patel (45) died, while Abhilash Yadav and Raj Singh were injured after an unidentified person opened fire when they went to load cash in the ATM, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Gopal Khandel said.

The unidentified accused, who was already present in the premises, fired some five to six rounds with a pistol the moment the team from a private firm entered the kiosk with the cash box, he said.

The accused snatched the cash box containing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The amount is being verified by the private firm, he said.

The accused fled the scene on a motorcycle with one of his associates, the ASP said.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead, he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the area and adjoining localities to trace the accused, the official added.

