Mauganj (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): A police official was killed, and several other police personnel were injured in a mob attack in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district.

The incident occurred on Friday in the Gadra village of Ramnagari Panchayat of Mauganj district when a police team went to a village to intervene in a clash between two groups and rescue a man who had been held hostage and later killed.

The injured officials have been receiving treatment at Civil Hospital and Ashirwad Hospital, Mauganj.

According to the police, there was a dispute going on between two groups in the village, which the police had reached to calm down. But the villagers suddenly took an aggressive stance and attacked the police team. During this, the policemen were attacked with sticks and stones, due to which many of them were injured.

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police of the Rewa district stated that the situation is now "under control," and heavy forces have been deployed in the area.

The official also said that the injured police officials have been receiving treatment at the hospital.

Vivek Kumar, SP Rewa, said, "In Shahpur police station of Mauganj district, there was a clash where some people were held hostage and police went to intervene in the matter. In the fold of the incident, stones were also pelted."

"In the incident, one police officer and a civilian died. Apart from this, many police personnel are injured. They have been admitted to the hospital, and their treatment is underway. As of now, the situation in that village is under control, and a heavy police force has been deployed there," he added.

Further details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

