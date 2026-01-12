Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police launched a search operation against the sale and use of banned Chinese manjha in Indore on Monday after throat slit incidents reported in the district that claimed one life and left two others injured.

The incidents were reported on Sunday from different parts of the city, prompting the police administration to go on alert mode ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Krishna Lalchandani told ANI, "Yesterday, a tragic incident occurred in the Khajrana temple area where one person died after his throat was slit by a Chinese kite string. Additionally, one person was reported injured in the Juni Indore area, within the Aerodrome police station limits. As three such incidents have been reported in the city, the police administration became alert for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival on January 14."

He further suspected there might be such incidents, as kite flying would take place on a large scale across the city due to the Makar Sankranti festival. Therefore, the police were fully active and search operations were being conducted at places where kite strings were being sold.

"Special drives are being carried out across the city against the sale of Chinese kite strings and such nylon threads that do not break easily, which pose a serious threat to human life. Police teams are visiting such shops in civil dress and strict action would be taken against those found selling Chinese kite string. Along with this, awareness campaigns are also being conducted," the officer said.

He further appealed to the public to use mufflers or scarves to protect against the cold and safeguard the sensitive neck area.

Additionally, the Indore police have announced rewards for information on Chinese kite string sales, and informers will be honoured with cash payments. Continuous public announcements are also being made to prevent the use of Chinese kite string, he added. (ANI)

