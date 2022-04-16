Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] April 16 (ANI): In view of Khargone Ram Navami violence, the permission granted for a procession from Khedapati Hanuman Temple during Hanuman Jayanti, has been rescinded as a security measure, said Bhopal police.

The procession was supposed to pass from areas of the Old City in Bhopal.

According to the police, the procession can be taken out to other parts of the city.

After the Khargone Ram Navami violence, the Bhopal police is on high alert for the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday and will monitor it with drones in order to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector. (ANI)

