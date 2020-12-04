Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): The prime accused in a triple murder case in Ratlam was shot dead by Police following an encounter.

Dilip Dewal, the prime accused was shot dead during the encounter.

"Accused was shot at during retaliatory firing by policemen, he has declared brought dead at the hospital. Five policemen have been injured during the encounter," said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Sushant Saxena. (ANI)

