Bhopal, Jul 15 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the acid attack victims in the state.

Prem Singh Patel, who has taken charge as the MP minister for social justice, divyang welfare and animal husbandry, cleared the proposal during a meeting held with officials here on Wednesday.

Patel was among the 28 new ministers, whose portfolios Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocated on Monday.

"I have given my approval to a proposal to give Rs 5,000 per month financial assistance to the victims of acid attack in the state so that they can lead their lives with dignity," he said.

"This is the first file I have cleared after assuming charge of the ministry as it is a very important matter," Patel added.

The minister said that the beneficiaries would start getting the aid "soon".

State Commissioner for Nishaktjan (Disabilities), Sandeep Rajak, said that he had moved this proposal for the minister's clearance.

"Now that the minister has approved, it will soon be implemented in the state," he said.

"Once its implementation begins, it will provide a major relief to the victims of acid attack. It would help them in leading a respectable life in the society," Rajak said.

According to him, all divyang persons, including the acid attack victims, in the state currently get Rs 600 per month pension.

The commissioner said that the scope of 'divyangta' (disability) in the state has been widened with the number of categories being increased to 21 from the earlier seven.

According to the 'Sparsh' portal of the government, the number of acid attack victims in the state is 17, he said. PTI MASi

