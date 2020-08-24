Bhopal, Aug 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,292 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 54,421, health officials said.

With the death of 17 patients since Sunday evening, the toll rose to 1,246 in the state, they said.

A total of 841 persons were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 41,231.

Of the 17 deaths, four occurred in Indore while patient each died in Bhopal, Gwalior, Morena, Ujjain, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Raisen, Betul, Bhind, Damoh, Datia, Harda and Anuppur, officials said.

At 247, Indore reported the highest number of cases, followed by 129 in Bhopal, 103 in Jabalpur and 88 in Gwalior.

Indore now has 11,408 cases while 364 people have died.

Bhopal's case tally stood at 9,413 with 263 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 4,205 and 3,199, respectively.

At 3,170, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,510 such cases.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 54,421, New cases 1,292, Death toll 1,246, Recovered 41,231 Active cases 11,944, Total number of tested people 12,03,705.

