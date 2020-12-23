Bhopal, Dec 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,007 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,34,331, health officials said.

With 12 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the statewide death toll rose to 3,514, they said here.

A total of 1,223 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,20,051, the officials said.

Of the new fatalities, three patients died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Sagar, Ratlam, Vidisha, Betul and Harda, the officials said.

Of the 1,007 new cases, Indore accounted for 364 and Bhopal 156.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 52,660, including 847 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 37,774 with 561 fatalities.

Indore now has 4,021 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1972.

As many as 26,577 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 44,20,566.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,34,331, new cases 1,007, deaths 3,514, recovered 2,20,051, active cases 10,766, number of people tested so far 44,20,566.

