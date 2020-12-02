Bhopal, Dec 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh reached 2,08,924 after 1,439 new infections were detected on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 17 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the state's death toll to 3,287, the official said.

On the other hand, 1,838 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery count to 1,91,618.

Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Indore, two each from Bhopal, Jabalpur and Khargone and one each from Sagar, Shahdol, Mandsaur, Raisen, Jhabua, Seoni and Guna districts, the official said.

Indore accounted for 595 new cases cases and Bhopal reported 306, he said.

Indore district's COVID-19 tally has risen to 43,286, including 767 deaths, while Bhopal's caseload stood at 32,549 with 522 fatalities.

Indore now has 4,556 active cases, while Bhopal has 2,948 patients undergoing treatment.

At least 29,792 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 2,08,924, new cases 1,439, death toll 3,287, recovered 1,91,618, active cases 14,019, number of people tested so far 38,09,683.

