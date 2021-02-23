Bhopal, Feb 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,59,969, while one more fatality pushed the toll to 3,855, state health department officials said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from 15 of the total 52 districts in the state in the last 24 hours, they said.

A total of 200 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,53,963, the department said.

The state is now left with 2,151 active cases.

With 102 new cases, Indore's tally went up to 58,962, while that of Bhopal rose to 43,733 with the addition of 40 infections, it said.

Indore has so far reported 931 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Indore is now left with 665 active cases, while Bhopal has 449 patients under treatment, the department said.

With 14,385 more tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh rose to 57,04,677.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,59,969, new cases 248, death toll 3,855, recovered 2,53,963, active cases 2,151, number of tests so far 57,04,677.

