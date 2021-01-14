Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tally rose to 2,50,429 on Thursday with the addition of 420 fresh cases, while nearly 600 patients recovered from the infection, an official said.

With eight more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll rose to 3,740, he said.

A total of 598 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,39,581, he said.

The state now has 7,108 active cases.

Of the new fatalities, two died in Indore, while one each succumbed in Bhopal, Khargone, Barwani, Mandsaur, Damoh and Rajgarh, the official said.

Of the 420 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 92 and Indore 54.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 56,844, including 914 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 41,299 with 594 fatalities.

Indore now has 1,964 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,992.

With 24,327 new coronavirus tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 49,98,536.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,50,429, new cases 420, deaths 3,740, recovered 2,39,581, active cases 7,108, number of tests so far 49,98,536.

