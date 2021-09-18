Bhopal, Sep 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded six new cases of COVID-19 which took the tally of infections in the state to 7,92,386, a health department official said.

With no new fatality recorded, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, while the count of recoveries stood at 7,81,772, the official said.

There are 97 active cases in the state now, he added.

As many as 67,283 samples were tested during the day, raising the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 1,77,93,949.

According to an official release, 6,02,949 coronavirus vaccine jabs were given on Saturday. It took the total of doses administered in the state to 5,71,35,131.

