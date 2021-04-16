Bhopal, Apr 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded 11,045 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, its biggest one-day spike so far, taking the state's infection count to 3,84,563, health department officials said.

The fatality count rose to 4,425 as 60 patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, which is also the highest one-day toll for the state since the pandemic outbreak, they said.

In this month so far, the state has recorded 89,052 new cases and 439 fatalities.

The previous highest one-day count (10,166) and deaths (53) were reported on April 15.

A total of 7,496 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 3,20,955, the health department said.

With 1,679 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 85,969, while that of Bhopal rose to 65,222 with the addition of 1,681 patients.

Indore reported the highest deaths at 10, taking the toll in the district to 1,033, while this number in Bhopal rose to 670 with four more fatalities, the officials said.

There are 9,848 active cases in Indore at present and 8,055 in Bhopal, they said.

The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 59,183.

As many as 49,903 more tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh to 69,70,509.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 3,84,563, new cases 11,045, death toll 4,425, recovered cases 3,20,955, active cases 59,183, number of tests conducted so far 69,70,509.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)