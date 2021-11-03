Damoh (MP), Nov 3 (PTI) The Lokayukta police on Wednesday caught a revenue inspector while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing ex-gratia payment to a man in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, an official said.

Revenue inspector Manoj Tantuvay had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 commission for releasing Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the complainant for the death of his father, Lokayukta inspector Manju Singh said.

The complainant tipped off the Lokayukta, and the accused official was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at a market in the city, she said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, the official added. PTI COR MAS

