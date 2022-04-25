Sidhi (MP), Apr 25 (PTI) The principal of a government school was arrested in Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a girl student, audio clips of which were surfacing on social media for the past couple of days, a police official said on Monday.

Following a complaint filed by the girl student, officials concerned were directed to carry out an investigation and take further legal steps, Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar Shrivastava said on Monday.

Khaddi police post in charge Bhupesh Kumar Bais said Dhirendra Singh, principal of Government Higher Secondary School, was held under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and then released on bail.

