Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) Noted screenplay writer Ashok Mishra, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri were conferred the National Kishore Kumar Award for 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively, at a function on Thursday in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Stripped and Tied to Tree After Being Branded ‘Witch’ in Sahibganj.

The award was instituted in 1997 by the MP culture department in the name of the legendary singer, who was born in Khandwa on August 4, 2929. He died in Mumbai on October 13, 1987.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Parents Sell Their Daughter at a Fair in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

Madhya Pradesh culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur gave away the awards, which carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, at a function that saw a medley of songs being performed by singer Debojeet Saha and group from Mumbai.

Among the renowned personalities who have won the award in the past are Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, Amitabh Bachchan, B R Chopra, Shyam Benegal, Shatrughan Sinha, Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)