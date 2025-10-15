Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): A long-running dispute between two groups of lawyers about installing the statue of Baba Saheb B R Ambedkar on the premises of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has once again escalated, prompting security tightened across the city.

A section of lawyers insist on installing the statue, while another group continues to oppose it. The matter is also pending before the court and in the meantime, the district administration held meetings time to time with concerned parties to maintain peace in the city.

During the recent meeting, one faction planned a protest for October 15, however, the district administration talked to them and advised them to withdraw their call for the demonstration. Following this development, the administration and police remained on high alert and deployed heavy police force across sensitive areas of the city on Wednesday. Additionally, schools up to Class 12 were closed in the district as a precautionary measure.

"There is complete peace in Gwalior city and routine activities are going on. All the calls made by various social organizations have been withdrawn after continuous meetings and confidence-building efforts by the administration. As of today, no organization is going to hold any event. All groups have officially withdrawn their protest calls and submitted this information in writing. Section 163 remains in force, and we have clearly warned that no event or movement should be carried out without permission. Carrying weapons (licensed) has been strictly prohibited. Some individuals have been detained for carrying arms despite prior warnings," said Dharmvir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The officer also said that an effective police force was deployed across the city, and senior officials were also present on the ground. Continuous monitoring of social media is being carried out, and FIRs have been registered against profiles spreading communal disharmony.

"More than 100 people have been served legal notices, and their profiles are being blocked. Citizens have been warned not to post provoking content on social media; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken," he added.

Additionally, district collector Ruchika Chauhan also said that the atmosphere in the city was completely fine and all arrangements were tightly secured.

"Intensive checking has been underway for the past 48 hours. We have also advised people to carry their ID proof along. A prohibitory order has been also issued regarding weapons, even licensed firearms must not be carried; public display is banned and no one can carry sharp-edged weapons. During checks, some weapons have also been seized," the Collector said.

She further informed that in recent days meetings with various social groups were held. Every citizen of Gwalior reassured that law and order would be maintained here, and everyone was cooperating in this.

"Discussions were held with aware citizens from every community, and all acknowledged that they would remain committed to communal harmony. A pledge has been taken that peace will not be allowed to be disturbed due to the personal interests of a few," she added.

The collector also highlighted that schools remained closed in the district as security checks continue across the city and to ensure that children who commute by bus do not have to wait unnecessarily or face any inconvenience. (ANI)

