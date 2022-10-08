Bhopal, Oct 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,425 on Saturday after the detection of 15 cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 11 to touch 10,43,554, he said.

The active caseload in the state is 98, the official added.

So far, 3,00,70,164 coronavirus tests have been conducted in MP, including 3,337 during the day, the official said.

A government release said 322 persons were given jabs on Saturday, which took the overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to 13,31,92,824.

