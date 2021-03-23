Indore, Mar 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,502 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,78,577, while four deaths increased the toll to 3,912, an official said.

He said 798 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,65,373.

Four out of 52 districts in the state did not report a new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, the official pointed out.

"A death each was reported from Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Burhanpur. Indore's caseload rose by 387 to reach 64,896, while that of Bhopal touched 47,821 with the addition of 362 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,176 and 2,525 respectively," he said.

With 37 new cases in Gwalior, the administration has decided to halt Gwalior Vyapar Mela on March 28, instead of April 15 as scheduled earlier, a district official said.

With 23,086 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 61.89 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,78,577 new cases 1502, death toll 3,912, recovered 2,65,373, active cases 9,292 number of tests so far 61,89,017.

