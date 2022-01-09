Bhopal, Jan 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,01,326 on Sunday with the detection of 2,039 cases, while the toll increased by one to touch 10,537, an official said.

Also Read | BSF Airlifts 3 Patients For Medical Attention From Snow-Bound Tangdhar Sector in J&K’s Kupwara, Watch Video.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,947 after 234 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 6,842, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Health Workers to Get Booster Dose From January 10 in Rajasthan.

Indore and Bhopal, the state's two biggest and worst coronavirus-hit cities, saw 621 and 484 fresh cases respectively in the past 24 hours, the official said.

With 68,698 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,42,97,958, the official added.

A government release said 10,56,24,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 32,076 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,01,326 new cases 2039, death toll 10,537, recovered 7,83,947, active cases 6,842, number of tests so far 2,42,97,958.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)