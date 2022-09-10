Bhopal, Sep 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,856 on Saturday after the detection of 31 cases, a health official said.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Murders 42-Year-Old Woman, Later Has Sex With Corpse; Arrested.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent, he added.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Update: Operations to Be Partially Curtailed on Yellow Line Section On September 11 Due to Maintenance Work.

The recovery count increased by 44 to touch 10,42,829, leaving the state with 257 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,549 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,57,957, he added.

A government release said 13,04,68,819 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 48,277 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,856, new cases 31, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,829, active cases 257 number of tests so far 2,99,57,957.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)