Bhopal, Feb 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,38,907 on Monday after the detection of 319 new cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,727, a health department official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,24,731 after 721 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,449, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 61 and 13 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, the official added.

With 60,794 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,78,92,089, the official said.

A government release said 11,37,15,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 34,669 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,38,907, new cases 319, death toll 10,727, recoveries 10,24,731, active cases 3,449, number of tests so far 2,78,92,089.

