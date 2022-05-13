Bhopal, May 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,867 on Friday after the detection of 35 cases, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,735 as no death took place due to the infection during the day, an official said.

The positivity rate went down to 0.4 per cent from 0.5 per cent the previous day, he added.

The recovery count increased by 33 to touch 10,30,900, leaving the state with 232 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,862 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,69,464, he added.

A government release said 11,82,45,447 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 23,141 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,867, new cases 35, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,900, active cases 232, number of tests so far 2,91,77,464.

