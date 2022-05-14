Bhopal, May 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,903 on Saturday after the detection of 36 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock of the Preparations Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Arrival in Kushinagar.

The positivity rate remained at 0.4 per cent for the second consecutive day, while the recovery count increased by 24 to touch 10,30,924, leaving the state with 244 active cases, the official informed.

Also Read | .

With 8,014 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,85,478, he added.

A government release said 11,82,85,938 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 36,025 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,903, new cases 36, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,924, active cases 244, number of tests so far 2,91,85,478.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)