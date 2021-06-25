Bhopal, Jun 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 7,89,611, while 22 deaths pushed the toll to 8,871, an official said.

A total of 30 out of 52 districts of the state did not report a single coronavirus case in the last 24 hours, the official pointed out.

He said 198 people were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 7,79,630, leaving the state with 1,110 active cases, including 299 in Bhopal and 195 in Indore.

"Indore's tally rose by seven to touch 1,52,805, while Bhopal's increased by 11 to reach 1,23,084. Indore reported six deaths and its toll is 1,385, whereas Bhopal's toll remain unchanged at 972. With 68,948 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,17,35,798," he said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,611, new cases 50, death toll 8,871, recovered 7,79,630, active cases 1,110, number of tests so far 1,17,35,798.

