Bhopal, Apr 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,319 on Sunday after the detection of six cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,734, a health official said.

The positivity rate was 0.07 per cent, while the recovery count rose by 13 to touch 10,30,515, leaving the state with an active caseload of 70, he said.

With 7,693 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,39,944, he added.

A government release said 11,72,68,269 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,126 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,319, new cases 6, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,515, active cases 70, number of tests so far 2,90,39,944.

