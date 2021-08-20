Bhopal, Aug 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,089 on Friday with eight new cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,515, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,479, leaving the state with 95 active cases.

With 70,275 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,58,74,744, the official added.

An official release said 3,96,81,911 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 24,747 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,089, new cases 8, death toll 10,515 (no change), recovered 7,81,479, active cases 95, number of tests so far 1,58,74,479.

