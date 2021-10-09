Bhopal, Oct 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,614 on Saturday with the addition of eight cases, while one fatality pushed the toll to 10,523, a health department official said.

Also Read | John Lajara, Continues To Redefine Industry Expectations From Downtown New York.

The number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,984, leaving the state with 107 active cases, he said.

With 60,369 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in MP went up to 1,90,70,160, the official added.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Samyukt Kisan Morcha Puts Forward 5 Demands Before Union Govt; Farmers To Hold Rail Roko on October 18, Mahapanchayat on 26.

A total of 6,51,96,835 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP including 2,21,884 on Saturday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,614, new cases 8, death toll 10,523, recovered 7,81,984, active cases 107, number of tests so far 1,90,70,160.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)