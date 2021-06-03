Bhopal, Jun 3 (PTI) With the addition of 846 fresh cases of coronavirus and 50 casualties, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,82,945, while the toll reached 8,207 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 3,746 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries 7,60,552, the official said.

According to the official data, Indore's caseload went up to 1,50,803, after 287 persons tested positive, while Bhopal added 183 new cases, raising its tally to 1,21,467.

With two new casualties, the toll in Indore rose to 1,349, and Bhopal recorded five casualties that took the count of deaths to 941, it was stated.

Indore is now left with 2,734 active cases, while Bhopal has 2,599 patients in treatment, the official said, adding that the number of active cases in the state stands at 14,186.

With 78,489 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state crossed the 1 crore mark, it was stated.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,82,945, new cases 846, death toll 8,207, recovered 7,60,552, active cases 14,186 number of tests so far 101,243,79.

