Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh stood at 9,50,134 on Saturday after the detection of 8,678 cases, while the deaths of five patients in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,607, a health department official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, increased to 11.74 percent on Saturday from 10.8 percent the previous day, he pointed out.

The recovery count stood at 8,73,485 after 10,576 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 66,042, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,508 and 1,905 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 73,873 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,57,73,369, he added.

A government release said 10,92,56,233 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,11,538 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,50,134, new cases 8,678, death toll 10,607, recoveries 8,73,485, active cases 66,042, number of tests so far 2,57,73,369.

