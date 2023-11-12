Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): A special 'Aarti' was performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday early morning on the festive occasion of Diwali.

A large number of devotees could be seen visiting the temple on the occasion as priests performed special puja and 'aarti.'

Preparations for Diwali celebrations are in full swing in different states. The cities are all decked up as the festival approaches.

People all across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

In a remarkable feat, Ayodhya has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on the Diwali eve.

After the counting of lamps done by drone, 'Deepotsav 2023' has entered the Guinness Book of World Records, a release said.

The Uttar Pradesh Government's 'Grand Deepotsav' was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records after representatives from the organization witnessed and acknowledged the achievement of lighting an unprecedented number of lamps simultaneously at a single location.

As soon as the scheduled time for lighting the earthen lamps began, over 22.23 lakh lamps were lit one by one, accompanied by the resonant chanting of 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Jai Ram.' The entire Ayodhya echoed with the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' as soon as Guinness Book of World Records representatives announced the creation of the record.

Upon receiving the certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, Chief Minister Adityanath extended warm greetings to the entire Ayodhya. Diplomats from 54 countries were present as witnesses to this remarkable achievement, and the Chief Minister was heartily congratulated for this unforgettable accomplishment.

After completing his first term, and now, in the second 'Deepotsav' of the second term, Ayodhya, adorned with divine lamps and filled with profound emotions, once again embraced Chief Minister Adityanath.

Also, in a divine spectacle, the poignant return of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya on a 'Pushphak Viman' after a 14-year exile was vividly recreated on Saturday in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and a multitude of spectators. (ANI)

