Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Students of a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district were seen studying by holding umbrellas as water dripped from the ceiling of the school building.

The incident has been reported in Bhursi village of the district and a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Also Read | India's Move to Impose Restrictions on Import of Laptops, Personal Computers, Tablets and Other Electronics Items Has Been Cheered by Local Vendors.

Reacting to the matter, Shahdol district collector Vandana Vaidh said, “We have asked for the repair proposals of all schools in the district and it will be repaired soon. Whatever is required. The matter has been taken into consideration.”

Besides, the collector added that in view of the heavy rains, she instructed all the schools and Anganwadis to remain closed for the next two days so that the children would not face any kind of inconvenience. Also, appealed to all the people not to go near gushing rivers and drains.

Also Read | Delhi Ordinance Bill: Lok Sabha Passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill 2023; Amit Shah Tears Into Opposition Alliance.

Apart from this, the crops of the farmers were damaged too due to the heavy rain in the district and water logged into the farms. When the collector was asked about it, she said, “There is Fasal Bima Yojana under which the agriculture department will conduct the investigation and will analyse the loss of the farmers. After that arrangements will be made for it according to the guideline.” (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)