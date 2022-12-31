Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a new initiative and developing 'Suraaj Colonies' to provide housing facilities for the poor homeless families on the land freed from encroachments of Land Mafias.

The initiative has been started at Neelbad locality of the state capital, Bhopal.

Also Read | A Team of Delhi Police Special Cell, Southern Range Has Busted an Interstate Illegal … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also performed Bhumi Pujan for the construction of 'Suraaj Colony' on 40 acres of land in Kalkheda village, Neelbad locality, Bhopal on December 18.

According to the government release, the 40 acres of land, worth Rs 100 crore, was freed from unauthorised possession of land mafia Pratap Rajvansh, Shyam Sironia and Israr Khan.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Year Celebration Live Streaming Link Shows Incorrect Map of India, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tells To Fix Immediately.

On the instructions of CM Chouhan, the district administrations have freed over 23000 acres of encroached government land from land mafia in 2022 across the state, the release said.

On December 27, over 11 acres of encroached government land worth over Rs 60 crore was freed from land mafia Yogesh Thakkar on Mangrul Road in Khargone district.

Besides, two and a half acres of land worth Rs 13 crore and 40 acres of government land of Madhotal pond worth Rs 280 crore were freed from the possession of habitual criminal Abdul Razzaq of Barela Police Station in Jabalpur district this year only.

Similarly, four acres of government land worth Rs 13 crore was freed from the possession of absconding accused Amjad Lala and Rustam in Belari village, Sitamau tehsil in Mandsaur district.

20 bighas of government land was freed from the possession of Kashmira Jat in Guna district. 2.53 acres of forest land was freed from the possession of miscreant Nabu Khan of Bagli police station in Dewas.

Five acres of government land worth over Rs 1.25 crore was freed from the possession of land mafia Suresh Chaurasia in Singrauli district.

According to the instructions of CM Chouhan, the campaign launched by the government to root out the land mafia will continue unabated, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)