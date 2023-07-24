Indore, Jul 24 (PTI) Three medical students allegedly beat up sanitation workers who stopped them from littering in a public place during a birth celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Monday.

The police registered an FIR after a purported video of the incident, which took place on Sunday, went viral on social media.

Based on a complaint filed by sanitation workers, a case has been registered against three students of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Agrawal said.

A group of medical students were celebrating the birthday of a friend at the entrance of Sarwate bus stand in Chhoti Gwaltoli police station area around 1.30 am on Sunday and were littering in the area by throwing cake at each other, he said.

“When four to five sanitation workers of the municipal corporation stopped the students from littering in the public place, they got into a fight and beat up the former. The sanitation workers suffered minor injuries in the scuffle," the official said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.

