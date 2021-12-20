Mandla, Dec 20 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested allegedly with leopard skin and bones in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Married Woman Gangraped By School Friend, His Two Accomplices In Indore; Case Registered.

Acting on a tip off on Sunday, the three, identified as Narendra Markam (30), Bhupat Marko (27) and Surjeet (35), all residents of Gaitra village under Bichhiya police station limits, were held, Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Rajput said.

Also Read | Karnataka: 41-Year-Old Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Daughter in Udupi.

On being searched, a three-foot long leopard skin and bones were found from the three motorcycle-borne men, he said.

A case under Wildlife Protection Act has been registered, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)