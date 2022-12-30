Umaria (MP), Dec 30 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

The carcass was spotted near Kachodar Basad Nala in Ghughuti range, Umaria Divisional Forest Officer Mohit Sood told PTI.

"It was around 10 years old and may have died three to four days ago. We have found no injury marks on the body," he said.

A post mortem has been carried out and the tigress' tissue samples are being sent for tests to check for possible causes of death, including poisoning, he added.

