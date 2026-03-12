VMPL

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 12: At a time when global geopolitical tensions continue to reshape international relationships and cultural dialogue, art and cultural exchange are increasingly being viewed as important bridges between societies. In the UAE, where communities from across the world live and work together, the growing art ecosystem has become one of the ways cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi foster cross-cultural understanding.

Also Read | From Aamir Khan's Bhuvan to Rancho: Know Which Bollywood Characters Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assigned to PM Modi and Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

Against this backdrop, urban walking experiences are beginning to play a role in connecting visitors with the region's cultural landscape. Priyanka Zielinski, founder of Dubai By Foot and Abu Dhabi By Foot, has expanded her guided tours to highlight the UAE's contemporary art scene, introducing participants to galleries, public artworks, and artists contributing to the country's evolving cultural identity.

The experiences combine neighbourhood exploration with visits to prominent cultural spaces across the Emirates. Stops along the routes include galleries such as 1x1 Art Gallery, Ayyam Gallery, and Leila Heller Gallery, alongside the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation on Saadiyat Island. Many itineraries culminate at Louvre Abu Dhabi, whose iconic dome designed by French architect Jean Nouvel has become one of the most recognisable architectural and cultural landmarks in the region.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of March 12 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Along the routes, participants encounter the work and stories of artists active in the UAE's creative community. These include internationally recognised calligraffiti artist eL Seed, Emirati artist Sulafa Al Sayyah, painter Mike Arnold, and photographer Christopher Benton, whose work reflects the diverse communities and cultural influences that shape life in the Emirates today.

By introducing participants to these artists and the spaces where art is created and displayed, the tours aim to offer a deeper understanding of how creative expression reflects the social and cultural fabric of the cities. Walking through neighbourhoods also allows visitors to see how art exists beyond traditional gallery settings, appearing in public murals, installations, and smaller creative spaces embedded within the urban environment.

"Art exists far beyond gallery walls," Zielinski said. "It appears in murals, in neighbourhood studios, and in conversations with the people who create and curate it. Walking through a city allows people to experience those moments directly."

As travelers increasingly seek immersive cultural experiences, walking tours have become a popular way to explore cities through local stories, creative spaces, and everyday urban life. In cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where rapid development continues to reshape the urban landscape, these experiences offer visitors an opportunity to engage with cultural narratives that might otherwise remain hidden behind the skyline.

Dubai By Foot and Abu Dhabi By Foot offer a range of art-themed walking experiences designed for visitors, residents, educational groups, and corporate participants, combining urban exploration with insights into the artists, galleries, and cultural institutions shaping the UAE's evolving art landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)