Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will organise a two-day Regional Tourism Conclave in Gwalior district on August 29 and 30, an official release said on Thursday.

The event will take place at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, also known as Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, in Gwalior. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, Culture and Religious Trusts & Endowments Dharmendra Singh Lodhi will attend the programme.

Additionally, actors Piyush Mishra and Faisal Malik are also expected to participate.

The conclave aims to promote tourism investment in Madhya Pradesh by highlighting the tourism potential of the Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar regions. With the theme 'Timeless Gwalior: Echoes of Culture, Spirit of Legacy', the event will focus on tourism investment, cultural heritage, experiential tourism, and regional development, according to the release.

Several important agreements are expected to be signed during the conclave to accelerate tourism development. Letters of Award (LoA) will be handed over to investors in the hotel, resort, wellness, and eco-tourism sectors. An MoU with Maharaja Mansingh Tomar Music University, Gwalior, will also be signed to support the capacity building of traditional musicians, folk artists, and performers from tourist villages.

The conclave will also mark the launch of new projects, including experiential tourism initiatives at Phool Bagh, Gwalior, under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, as well as development projects at Maharaja Mansingh Tomar Music University, it added.

Two key sessions will be held during the conclave. The first, a panel discussion on 'Tourism as a Cultural Bridge - Branding Gwalior and the Heartland of MP', will focus on strategies to showcase Gwalior's cultural heritage, classical music, and architecture on the global tourism map. The second session, a panel discussion on 'Gwalior and Chambal Rising - Inbound Appeal through Heritage, Luxury, and Experience', will highlight emerging dimensions such as heritage tourism, luxury stays, destination weddings, and experiential tourism.

Travel operators, hoteliers and tourism stakeholders will hold bilateral discussions to explore investment opportunities. These sessions will contribute not only to regional tourism development but also to the growth of national tourism prosperity. (ANI)

