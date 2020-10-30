Nagpur, Oct 30 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Kelwad in Nagpur for allegedly smuggling cattle in a truck from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh to Adilabad in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Two animals died while 54 were rescued from a truck that was intercepted on Thursday afternoon on national highway number 47, an official said.

He identified the arrested accused as Govind Khumansingh Lodhi (28), Afzal Rais Qureshi (38) and Lukman Chand Khan Harimabad (19).

Truck owners Amir Raid Qureshi (35) and Salman Rais Qureshi (25) have been booked, he added.

A case has been taken under IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, he said.

