Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Two people were injured after coming into contact with kite strings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Indore on Wednesday, an official said.

One person suffered a cut to his throat while another sustained injuries on his face in separate incidents, highlighting continued safety risks despite police advisories and an ongoing drive against the use of banned Chinese manja.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP, Zone 4) Dishesh Agarwal said, "A person moving on a two-wheeler was passing through Teen Imli bridge under Bhawarkuan police area came in contact with kite string and suffered injuries in his neck. He was immediately admitted to the hospital with the help of other commuters and undergoing treatment. Second incident reported on Juni Indore bridge where a person sustained injuries on his face. A process is underway to register cases in both the incidents."

He further emphasised that the police deployed Dial 112 vehicles on bridges and installed zig-zag barricades to control vehicle speed and prevent further accidents.

Additionally, a woman riding a two-wheeler at Chandan Nagar Bridge narrowly escaped injury when a kite string got entangled around her neck. She remained unharmed as she was wearing a helmet and had a dupatta around her neck.

Meanwhile, a police constable also rescued a family riding a motorcycle when a kite string struck near their necks.

Constable Malaram Singh said, following the instruction of the commissioner of police, a special drive was launched due to the increased risk on bridges during kite-flying festivities.

"Barricading has been done on all bridges across Indore. We are making every possible effort to save people from manja-related accidents," he said.

Earlier, Indore Collector Shivam Verma issued an order regarding the use of banned Chinese kite string in kite flying, warning that those found guilty would face consequences.

Collector Verma said in the order that the use of Chinese kite string for kite flying has already been prohibited under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Despite the ban, he noted that the string is still being used clandestinely, posing a serious threat to public safety.

"If a person dies or suffers serious injury due to Chinese kite string, the culprits will face strict action under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita (BNS) 2023 (Causing death by negligence), which includes provisions for up to five years of imprisonment and a fine," Collector Verma said in the order.

He added that cases would also be registered for violating the order under section 223 of BNS (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).

Recently, a 45-year-old man died after a kite string slit his throat while he was riding his bike in Indore on Sunday, January 11.

According to the SHO of Tilak Nagar Police Station, Manish Lodha, the deceased was identified as Raghuveer Dhakar, and the incident occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk. (ANI)

