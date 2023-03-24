Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Two persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with human trafficking in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a police official said on Friday.

The accused had sold a mentally challenged minor girl for Rs 1 lakh and the matter came to light after the girl was found. The Chunabhatti police of the city have arrested the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Bhopal Zone 4, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kumar Khatri said, "Chunabhatti police has arrested two people, including a woman, on charges of human trafficking. The accused woman, Laxmi, a resident of Bhopal, had sold the mentally challenged minor girl to father-son duo, Hari Singh and Inder Singh (son) at Hansalpur near Dewas in 2021 for Rs 1 lakh.

"That father-son duo sexually assaulted the girl by keeping her captive. The minor girl was also made to tie-knot to the accused Inder only for the name sake. The accused woman Laxmi is the mother-in-law of one of the victim's friends. She had taken the minor girl with her on the pretext of giving her cold water on July 15, 2021 and then she sold her," he added.

A missing complaint was registered at that time and her search was on. The minor girl was recovered on Rangpanchami (March 12) this year. After that the whole matter came to notice. The minor was counselled and after that her statement was recorded.

Based on the statements of the minor, the woman Laxmi and the father-son duo was made accused into the matter and the police arrested the woman and Inder Singh (son) into the matter so far, DCP Khatri said, adding that another accused Hari Singh is absconding and he will be arrested soon.

The police are interrogating the accused whether they have committed more such crimes or not. Further investigation into the matter is underway, DCP Khatri added.

Besides, in another case, Teelajamalpura police of the city arrested four people, including two women involved in the human trafficking case. They misled a woman, took her to Rajgarh and sold her. According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Shalu (28), Jyoti (32), Pradeep Kumar jain (42) and Sunil Kumar Rao (36).

The person who bought the woman was absconding and the police were searching for him. (ANI)

