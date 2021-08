Indore, Aug 25 (PTI) The genome sequencing of samples collected from two COVID-19 patients who have since recovered has revealed that they had been infected with the Delta plus variant, a health official from Madhya Pradesh's Indore city said on Wednesday.

The samples collected from a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were sent to the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control in July and the report had arrived recently, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19.

These were the first Delta plus cases reported in the district, which had earlier seen cases of Delta variant, the official said, adding that both patients have recovered from the infection and have been vaccinated.

As a precautionary measure, the health department has collected the samples of 88 persons who came in contact with the duo and sent them for COVID-19 testing.

According to official figures, Indore has recorded 1,53,046 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1,391 patients have died of the infection.

