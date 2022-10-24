Morena (MP), Oct 24 (PTI) Two more victims of the blast at a house with firecracker godown in Madhya Pradesh's Morena have succumbed to their injuries, taking the toll in the explosion to seven, police said on Monday.

The blast occurred in a house having a godown of firecrackers in Banmore town of Morena district on October 20. Four persons were killed and seven were injured on the day of the incident.

Two more victims, Amin Khan (18) and Sahil Khan (20), died during treatment at a hospital in Gwalior late on Sunday night. The condition of another injured person was serious, inspector Biresh Kushwaha of Banmore town police station told PTI.

The blast at the godown was so intense that it brought down a ground-plus-one-storey building, and damaged the nearby houses, he said.

A case has been registered against Rakesh Gurjar, Dhuaram Gurjar, Jamil Khan and house owner Nirmal Jain under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of Explosive Substances Act, the official said.

Jain is among those injured in the blast. Khan, who sold firecrackers, was arrested while a search is underway for the others, he added.

