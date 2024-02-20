Bhopal, Feb 20 (PTI) All five candidates in the fray for Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh, including Union minister L Murugan and three others from BJP, were on Tuesday declared unopposed, an official said.

They were declared unopposed as only five nominations were received for as many seats falling vacant till the last day of the withdrawal of nominations (February 20).

"All five candidates, including four from the BJP and one from the Congress, were declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha by the Returning Officer," the official said.

The four candidates from BJP include Union minister L Murugan, Valmiki Dham Ashram head Umesh Nath Maharaj, Kisan Morcha's national vice president Banshilal Gurjar, and Madhya Pradesh BJP's women wing president Maya Naroliya.

The lone nominee of Congress to be declared unopposed is MP party unit treasurer Ashok Singh.

Except for Umesh Nath Maharaj, the four candidates have collected their winning certificates from the returning officer, the official added.

