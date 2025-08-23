Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the state's largest and most modern flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,052 crore, in Jabalpur on Saturday, according to an official release.

The elevated corridor stretches 6.855 kilometres and aims to transform Jabalpur's traffic system, providing the city with a metropolitan identity.

The key technical highlight of the flyover is a 192-metre-long single-span cable-stayed bridge built over the railway line. In addition, three bow-string bridges have also been included in the project. Of these, two bridges have been constructed in the Ranital area and one bridge in the Baldevbagh area. Each bridge is around 70 metres long and entirely made of steel, making the structure a unique example of modern engineering in India.

The flyover is expected to bring significant relief to daily commuters in the district. The travel time between Madan Mahal and Damoh Naka, which earlier took 40 to 45 minutes, will now be reduced to just 6 to 8 minutes. It would not only save time and fuel but also help reduce pollution levels in the city. The flyover will boost trade and commercial activities, ease daily commuting for residents, and serve as a model of urban traffic management for other cities across the country, the release read.

This project brings a confluence of modernity between the rich cultural and historical heritage of Jabalpur. It will pave a way for a metropolitan outlook of the city and ensure better mobility for local citizens and tourists, it added. (ANI)

