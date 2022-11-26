Indore, November 26: Upset about not being able to speak English fluently, a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said.

The incident took place in New Gaurinagar colony late on Friday night, an official said.

"Shail Kumari hanged herself in her room late on Friday night. According to the victim's sister and mother, she was taking coaching to become an air-hostess. As she was weak in English, she was attending English tuitions as well," Hiranagar police station in charge inspector Dilip Puri told PTI.

The family has claimed that the girl was unable to pick up the language as well as her friends and had slipped into depression because of it, he said. A case of suicide has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

