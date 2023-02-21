Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The District Education Officer (DEO) has come into action after a video of schoolgirls making 'chapatis' in an MP hostel went viral on social media.

The video belongs to the Kasturba Gandhi Hostel in the Katni district. Girl students from classes 6th to 8th stay and study in the hostel.

The viral video shows girls in school uniform rolling bread and kneading dough while some other girls are involved in baking bread.

The DEO assured of taking action in the matter.

Taking cognizance of the matter, District Education Officer Prithvi Pal Singh said, "Roti (Chapati) was being made by school girls at Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel located in Barwara development block. As soon as the video went viral, the officials took cognizance of the matter. The video came to my notice after talking to the DPC. As soon as the DCP is available, I will talk to him and action will be taken in the matter."

"Girls are not supposed to work like this in the hostel. We will also talk to the warden," the DEO added. (ANI)

