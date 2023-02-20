Indore, Feb 20 (PTI) A woman principal of a private college in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was critically injured after an ex-student allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on Monday, a police official said.

The 24-year-old man, who is a resident of neighbouring Ujjain, has been held and is being interrogated, he added.

Vimukta Sharma (54), principal of a private college in Simrol area, has suffered 80 per cent burns and is critical, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde told PTI.

"She is not in a position to give a statement. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. He also suffered some burn injuries on his hand in the incident," the SP said.

